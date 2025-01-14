Man accused of stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark appears in court

Michael Lewis, who was arrested on Sunday, said "Guilty as charged" when the Indiana judge greeted him during his initial hearing on Tuesday. The judge said he should remain silent.

January 14, 2025

