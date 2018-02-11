Transcript for President Trump ramps up immigration rhetoric on campaign trail

We have just four days left until the mid term elections and enthusiasm and engagement. Appeared to be at record highs Karen Travers is outside the White House four's Karen another president has been hitting the campaign trail hard. And he seems to have settled on the closing argument. That is our closing argument from the president Diane is focused entirely. On illegal immigration the president talking about what the White House says is a crisis at the border and the White House is hoping that this issue revs up Republicans and that's why he's see him out there everyday image handling traffic and now siren the White House also talking about this issue yesterday the president made a series of statements on this. Take a listen to what he had to say. Get to be overrun by mass is of illegal aliens. And giant caravans you better vote Republican these courageous Americans. Did not shed their blood sweat and tears so that we could sit at home while others tried to erase their legacy dare doubt our history. And destroy our proud American Heritage we did do that. So this isn't an innocent group of people. It's a large number of people that are tough. They've injured they've attacked. And the Mexican police and military has actually suffers. And I appreciate what Mexico's trying to did we're putting up. Massive cities of tents the military is helping us incredibly well. I want to thank the Army Corps of Engineers have been so. Efficient so good so talented. We have thousands of tents we have a lot of tense we have a lot of everything that I hold them right there we're not letting them into our. A country. And the president making that argument very crystal clear in his view if Americans don't want this country overrun by what he says are illegal aliens and caravans. You have to get out and vote Republican each day it's also interesting as a big jobs report out today positive numbers big big month of October the White House is calling it incredible but that is not the centerpiece of what the president is saying on the campaign trail and many critics are saying he's talking about this caravan and -- immigrants to stoke fear to really scare monger people and get the mount to the polls based on what could be false statements. Yet camera to talk whether jobs report with a record terrorism just a little bit isn't using that the president. Isn't focusing on that but there seems to be allowed to unpack in what he's. Actually saying you know with the exception of native Americans we are a country of immigrants so what does he mean. When he's talking about people destroying our heritage are racing our legacy. Now that's it people and now it's a good question to the president is talking about this in broad brush strokes but clearly trying to rile people up to make people convinced that there's this invasion coming to the US Mexico border that's he's referred to this and in the Asia and and that's needing a military response the president first talking about a 5000 troop deployment now considering upping that number to about 151000. In yesterday today and the president was asked if there is any scenario where he can see. Those troops. Firing on these migrants he said that if they throw rocks than the military would respond but of course that's been something that's been disputed about. Who these people are it's family it's it's it's moms with children it's not this aggressive band that people the F heading straight to the US border. Well there's something else he said which is that in of people in the caravan have attacked. And the Mexican police and military have suffered those are the president's words what's he referring to there. Yet he's referring to some of the skirmishes that we've seen but and our reporting from down there has been and that's not defining these groups of people as they're making their way through Mexico but that does not seem to matter the president right now he is keying in on that to justify his use sending the military down to the bordering again this all gets back to using here as a motivate her to get people to the polls instead of using the John's report instead of using health care. This is the message to the president has centered on each and I think it's also notable yesterday the president was talking about an executive order I going after asylum seekers this is not something he signed yesterday it's not something that's finalized he says he's still working on it but Diane the president came out yesterday to say that going forward only people that crossed the border lawfully at official points of entry will be allowed to seek political asylum that will be a big change from the current law but again notable he didn't find anything that didn't happen yesterday that he certainly wanting to come out yesterday talk about it very forcefully and use it as another critical talking points to get people out to the polls. Frank Karen Travers from outside the White House thanks Karen.

