Transcript for President Trump reacts to Michael Cohen sentencing on Twitter

I am Karen Travers but don't you sign my it's. Front this morning breaking his silence on his former lawyer Michael Connelly and the president riding on Twitter that he quote never directed Michael calling to break the law. But federal prosecutors say that Cohen acted in coordination with and at the direction of mr. trump when he made those payments to stormy Daniels in Cary McDougal before the election in order to bind their assignments about the alleged affairs they say they had with the president. The president also continues to point the finger squarely at Michael Cohen for any crimes writing and Twitter that he was quoted. A lawyer and he is supposed to know the law adding and that is why they get paid. I'm Karen Travers at the White House you're watching ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.