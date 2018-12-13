President Trump reacts to Michael Cohen sentencing on Twitter

More
President Trump said in a tweet that he "never directed Michael Cohen to break the law."
0:47 | 12/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump reacts to Michael Cohen sentencing on Twitter
I am Karen Travers but don't you sign my it's. Front this morning breaking his silence on his former lawyer Michael Connelly and the president riding on Twitter that he quote never directed Michael calling to break the law. But federal prosecutors say that Cohen acted in coordination with and at the direction of mr. trump when he made those payments to stormy Daniels in Cary McDougal before the election in order to bind their assignments about the alleged affairs they say they had with the president. The president also continues to point the finger squarely at Michael Cohen for any crimes writing and Twitter that he was quoted. A lawyer and he is supposed to know the law adding and that is why they get paid. I'm Karen Travers at the White House you're watching ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59797627,"title":"President Trump reacts to Michael Cohen sentencing on Twitter","duration":"0:47","description":"President Trump said in a tweet that he \"never directed Michael Cohen to break the law.\"","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-reacts-michael-cohen-sentencing-twitter-59797627","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.