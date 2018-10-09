Transcript for President Trump slams new book that targets his administration

I am Karen Travers let's go yeah. Design the White House. Truck continues to slam the new book from veteran Washington reporter Bob Woodward. This morning on Twitter the president calls the Woodward book a joke and an assault against him. Using what he says are now disapprove an unnamed an anonymous sources. President adds that many people who were allegedly quoted in the book have come forward to say that those quotes attributed to them. Our fiction the president also is seems to be teeing up a future presidential memoir writing on Twitter quote. All right the real book. This would work book really seems to have gotten under the president's skin he's been talking about it since last week when the first copies were released and he still tweeting about it. This morning the president rights and Twitter that the White House is quote running beautifully and later added that it was east smooth running machine. President has no public events and his calendar today he'll have an intelligence briefing later this morning and then lunch with the vice president. Karen Travers at the White House are watching ABC news.

