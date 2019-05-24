Transcript for President Trump, Speaker Pelosi exchange heated words

The weather to breaking news from Washington overnight president trump has ordered the intelligence community to cooperate with attorney general William Barr's revealed the Russian investigation. Amid claims that agents spied on a trump campaign back in torn sixteen. That's all comes as the president and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi exchanged a new round of attacks the president calling below sea crazy. While declaring himself a quote extremely stable genius ABC's known to close our Abdi has the latest Mona good morning. Good morning today it's no secret that president trunk and speaker Nancy Pelosi is relationship has never been on good terms. And the last 24 hours has sent her appears to have sent their relationship plummeting to new lows. Over the last 24 hours the nation's top leaders caught in a game of he said she's said. That is now turned personal. It all started Wednesday when the president stormed out of an infrastructure meeting with democratic leaders after he heard House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Accuse him of engaging in a cover up ahead of the event. The president and stormed out that they flat. Earth. Pound the table walking out the door another ten tampered hand. She said I walked into the room right next door. Yesterday and walk in and started screaming and yelling just the opposite. Just the opposite she's a mess the president even calling on his aides one by one to back up his claim that he had been totally calm. Kelly yeah what was by temperament yesterday and here it can't. Below sea called the move a stunt to distract from the Mahler report and I think what really got to and I think these court cases. President trump says he will not work with Democrats until they stop investigating him he also accused a speaker a quote losing it. Claiming she doesn't understand the issues amid extremely stable genius okay. Meanwhile breaking overnight word the president has sent a memo ordering the intelligence community to quote. Quickly and fully cooperate with his attorney general's review of the origins of the Russia probe overnight trump tweeted quote. Intelligence agencies were used against an American president house Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler. Responding calling it nonsense on MSNBC. Rachel madcow shell and what they really trying to do is to divert attention. From the Muller reports in from the from the president's actions against the rule of law. Two and imagine institute an imaginary scandal. And president trump has long accused the Obama air FBI of treason. And claims they spied on his 2016 campaign last month attorney general William Barr testified before congress. And claim that he believes spying did occur sparking a backlash from Democrats who accuse a bar of acting at the president's personal attorney. Today Hanna so much coming threaten Washington as a president heads to Japan for a state visit Mona think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.