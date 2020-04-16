Transcript for President Trump threatening to bypass Congress

This morning president trump is threatening to bypass congress to install senior officials and federal judges without senate approval I have a very strong power. I'd rather not use that power. But we have. Way over a hundred people that we very badly need in this administration. That should have been approved a long time ago the president says he will invoke a presidential power that's never been used before. To adjourn the house and senate. So we can fill the positions himself the president says the vacancies are hindering the government's corona virus response. We have a tremendous number of people that have to come into government and now more so than ever before because of the virus but experts say the parts where during congress doesn't apply in this case. Because the president can only use that authority when congress itself is deadlocked on a date to adjourn the president is facing pushed back from a fellow Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell. Who released a statement pledging to find ways to confirm nominees considered mission critical to the cove in nineteen pandemic but under senate rules that will take consent from leader Schumer. The president says 129 nominees are still awaiting senate approval lawmakers are expected to return to the capital until May fourth. Kenneth and Mona thank you Alex.

