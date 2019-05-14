President Trump welcomes the Hungarian prime minister to the White House

More
Administration officials describe the Monday visit as "a strategy of re-engagement" in the Eastern European region, but critics say it's another example of the president aligning with the far right.
0:59 | 05/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump welcomes the Hungarian prime minister to the White House

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"Administration officials describe the Monday visit as \"a strategy of re-engagement\" in the Eastern European region, but critics say it's another example of the president aligning with the far right.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63018953","title":"President Trump welcomes the Hungarian prime minister to the White House","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-welcomes-hungarian-prime-minister-white-house-63018953"}