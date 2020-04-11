Transcript for President Trump's election night remarks

That takes you up to $22,000 today and now a 3 Day total of $57,601. You've had a good day. Enjoy it until tomorrow. We'll see you then. Captioned by Los Angeles Distribution and Broadcasting, Inc. Tonight, the final push on the eve of an historic election in America. President trump and Joe Biden racing across battleground states. Their closing arguments in the final hours of their campaigns. The president holding five rallies in four key states today, telling voters in Pennsylvania, if he wins there, he wins, quote, the whole thing. The president making news on the eve of the election, strongly hinting at a rally that he could fire Dr. Fauci after election day. The crowd cheering. Tonight, Joe Biden traveling to Ohio and Pennsylvania. He plans to visit Scranton, too, where he lived as a boy. Saying, it's time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home. Arguing, we must unite the country and we must get the virus under control. Tonight, the historic early vote in this pandemic. More than 97 million ballots already cast. The path to 270 electoral votes, and tonight, there's a reason Joe Biden and president trump are visiting Pennsylvania. Why that state is so crucial this time. Also tonight, we'll take you through the scenarios. What happens if president trump wins Florida, what's his path from there? An happens if Joe Biden wins Florida? What we could know early and what could spell a very long election night, a very long election week ahead. The backdrthis election, the coronavirus here in the U.S. Tonight, cases surging in 47 states, including battlegrounds. The president will land in Wisconsin tonight, where just today, they hit a seven-day high in cases. The president repeatedly saying, we're rounding the corner. But tonight, Dr. Fauci's blunt warning, quote, we're in for a whole lot of hurt. The po terror attack overseas. Images coming in at this hour. Gunmen armed with rifles opening fire at six locations. And back here at home tonight, the volunteers across America, guiding voters at the polls in this pandemic, in this historic election. They are America strong. Good evening and it's great to start another week with all of you at home. And what a year this has been, a once in a century pandemic, so many American families affected. And tonight, we find ourselves on the eve of an historic election. And early turnout we have not seen before. Fueled by voters who want to vote safely in this pandemic and who want to make sure their votes count. Tomorrow, millions more will go to the polls. President trump and Joe Biden crisscrossing the key battleground states today. President trump holding five rallies in four states today. All states he won four years ago, hoping to win them again. Energized by the size of his crowds, saying, this does not look like a second place finish. Joe Biden meanwhile in Ohio and Pennsylvania, hoping to rebuild that so-called blue wall that collapsed for Democrats four talking up his Scranton roots, where he grew up as a boy, his working class roots. Calling on voters there to end a presidency that's divided the nation. More than 97 millioncans have already cast their ballots. That's more than 70% of all votes cast four years ago. And tonight, the numbers. Our partners at fivethirtyeight with the average of the national polling showing Joe Biden nationally with an eight-point lead. As you know, though, it all comes down to the key battlegrounds. One of the most crucial states this time, as it always is, Pennsylvania, where tonight, Joe Biden with a slim but steady lead, the fivethirtyei age there in Pennsylvania, ahead by just under five points tonight. Of course, there's no way to predict what will happen tomorrow night, but there are quite a few pathways both campaigns are studying. So tonight here, we're going to carefully guide you through them right here. We begin with our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl leading us off with the president's final push. Reporter: President trump may be down in the polls, but he's looking confident and predicting victory. Four more years! Four more years! This does not look like a second place finish. Reporter: He's making a frenzied final push, one rally after another, drawing some of his biggest and most enthusiastic crowds. We have five of these today. Five. Weave some big ones. Thank you, thank you. Reporter: It extends beyond the rallies. In New York, trump supporters took over the Mario Cuomo bridge. In Texas menaced a Biden campaign bus on the highway. The FBI is now investigating, but the president praised his supporters. Did you see the way our people -- they, you know, they were protecting his bus yesterday, because they're nice. Reporter: In the final hours of the campaign, the president is barely mentioning the and he's lashing out at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading expert on coronavirus. Fauci told "The Washington post" Joe Biden's campaign "Is taking it seriously from a public health perspective." Trump, Fauci said, is "Looking at it from a different perspective, the economy and reopening the country." In Florida on Sunday, the president responded to chants of "Fire Fauci" by suggesting that's exactly what he'll try to do after the election. Fire Fauci! Fire Fauci! Don't tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election please. Reporter: In a year where early and mail-in voting have shattered records, the trump campaign is counting on a big election day turnout operation, building on those crowds at his rallies. Tomorrow, you have the power to do so much for our country. You have the power to vote. So go out and vote. Unless young to vote for somebody other than me, in which case, sit it out. Reporter: Confident or not, the president is still making totally unfounded accusations that the election is being stolen from him. Especially when you know what goes on in Philadelphia and has been going on for years. So, governor, open up your state and please don't cheat, governor. Please don't cheat. Rorter: But Pennsylvania's top election officials has urged voters not to be districted by the hype of the disinformation. Pennsylvania doesn't even begin processing its mail-in ballots until tomorrow. It's expected to last for several days. I think it's a terrible thing where people or states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over. Reporter: But today, Ohio's secretary of state, a Republican, told ABC's powerhouse politics podcast that the counting always continues until every vote is counted, a process that time. The election night results are never final. That's not the way that elections work. Reporter: President trump has invited some 400 guests to the white house tomorrow to watch election returns. Today, barriers are going up, walling off the complex to the world outside. So, let's get right to Jonathan Karl with us live tonight. And Jon, we heard the president demand that we know the election results tomorrow night on election night. But across the country, as you pointed out right there, elections officials are pushing back, saying that's not the way the system works. Never worked that way. Networks make the projections, as we all traditionally remember, but that the states always continue counting and after election night at some point, they certify the results. This year, of course, it's magnified because the millions trying to vote safely and early in this pandemic. Reporter: David, the fundamental principle of American democracy is that every vote counts. And as the Ohio secretary of state, who is a Republican, told me today, they will take the time to count all of those votes just like they always do. David? Which is why we are planning for a long night, perhaps several nights ahead. Jon, see you here tomorrow night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.