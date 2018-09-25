Transcript for President Trump's full address to the UN

Madam president. Mr. Secretary General. World leaders ambassadors and distinguished delegates. One year ago I stood before you. For the first time. In this grand hall. I addressed. At threats facing our world. And I presented a vision to achieve a brighter future. For all of humanity. Today I stand before the United Nations General Assembly. She shared the extraordinary progress. We've made. In less than two years. My administration has accomplished more than. Almost any administration. In the history of our country. America yours senator. Didn't expect that reaction but that's okay. America's economy is booming like never before. Since my election we have added ten trillion dollars and well. The stock market is at an all time high in history. And jobless claims are any fifty year low. African American Hispanic American. And Asian American and employ. Have all achieved their lowest levels ever record. We've added more than four million new jobs including half a million manufacturing jobs. We have passed the biggest tax cuts and reforms in American history. We've started the construction. Of a major borrow all and we have greatly strengthen border security. We have secured record funding for our military. 700 billion dollars this year. And 716. Billion dollars next year. Our military will soon be more powerful. Than it has ever been. Before. In other words the United States is stronger. Safer. And a richer country than it was when I assumed office less than two years ago. We are standing up for America. And for the American people. And we are also standing up for the world. This is great news for our citizens. And for peace loving people everywhere. We believe that when nations respect the rights of their neighbors. And defend the interests of their people. They can better work together to secure the blessings of safety prosperity and peace. Each of us here today. Is the emissary. A distinct culture. They rich history. And a people bound together by ties of memory tradition. And the values that make. Her homelands like. Nowhere else on or. That is why America will always choose independence. And cooperation over local governments. Control and domination. I honor the right of every nation in this room to pursue its own customs beliefs and traditions. The United States will not tell you how to live or work. Or worship. We only ask that you honor our sovereignty in return. From loss to Brussels to Tokyo to Singapore. It has been my highest honor to represent. The united states of Brooke. I have forged close relationships and friendships. And strong partnerships. With the leaders of many nations in this room. And our approach has always yielded incredible change. With support from many countries here today we have engaged with North Korea. Who replaced the Specter of conflict. With a bold. And new push for peace. In June I traveled to Singapore to meet face to face. With North Korea's leader chairman Kim Jong Hoon. We had highly productive conversations. And meetings. And we agreed that it was in both countries entrance to pursue the denuclearization. Of the Korean. An engine. Since that meeting we have already seen a number of encouraging measures that few could have imagined. Only a short time ago. The missiles and rockets are no longer flying in every direction. Nuclear testing has stopped. Some military facilities. Are already being just man. Our hostages have been released. And as promised the remains of our fallen heroes are being returned home. To lay at rest. In American soil. I would like to thank chairman Kim or his parents and four at these steps he has taken. Though much work remains to be debt. The sanctions we'll stay in place one he nuclearization. Occurs. I also want to thank the many member states who helped us reach this moment. A moment that is actually far greater than. People would understand. Far greater. But for all so there's support. And the critical support that we will all need. Going forward. Special thanks to president moon of South Korean. Prime minister hobby of Japan. And president sheet of China. In the Middle East our new approach is also yielding great strides. And very historic change. Following my trip to Saudi Arabia last year. The gulf countries opened a new center to target terrorists financing. They aren't forcing new sanctions. Working with us. To identify and track terrorist networks and taking more responsibility. For fighting terrorism. And extremism. In their own region. The UAE. Saudi Arabia. And Qatar. Have pledged billions of dollars to aid the people of Syria and Yemen. And they are pursuing multiple. Avenues. To ending yemen's. Horrible. Horrific. Civil war. Ultimately it is up to the nation's. Of the region to decide what kind of future they want for themselves and their children. For that reason the United States is working with the gulf. Cooperation. Counts. Jordan. And Egypt to establish. A regional strategic alliance that Middle Eastern nations can advance prosperity stability. And security are crushed their home. Region. Thanks to the united states military. And our partnership with many of your nation's. I am pleased to report. That the bloodthirsty killers known as prices. Have been driven out from the territory they once held in Iraq. And Syria. We will continue to work with friends and allies to deny radical Islamic terrorists any funding territory or support. Or any means. Infiltrating our borders. The ongoing tragedy in Syria is heartbreak. Our shared goals. Must be. BD escalation military conflict. Along with a political solution that honors the will. Of the Syrian people. In this name we urge the United Nations led peace process. Be reinvigorated. But rest assured the United States will respond if chemical weapons are deployed. By the Asad. Regime. I commend the people of Jordan. And other neighboring countries for hosting refugees. From this very brutal civil war. As we see in Jordan. The most compassionate policy. Is to place refugees. As close to their homes as possible. To ease their eventual return to be part of the rebuilding process. This approach. Also stretches finite resources to help far more people increasing the impact of every dollar spent. Every solution. To the humanitarian crisis in Syria. Must also include a strategy to address the brutal regime that is fueled. And financed it. Be corrupt dictatorship in Iran. Or translators. So chaos. Death. And destruction. They do not respect their neighbors or borders. Or the sovereign rights of nations. Instead. There grand leaders plundered the nation's resources. To enrich themselves. And to spread mayhem. Across the Middle East. And far beyond. The Iranian people are rightly outraged. At their leaders have embezzled billions of dollars from around strange. Seized valuable horses of the him. And looted the people's religious endowments. Well to line their own pockets and said their proxies to wage war not good. A rams neighbors have paid a heavy pole. For the region's agenda. Of aggression. And expansion. That is why so many countries in the Middle East. Strongly supported my decision to would destroy the United States. From the horrible. 2015. Iran nuclear deal. And reimpose. A nuclear sanctions. The Iran deal was a windfall. For our translators. In the years since the deal was reached Iran is military budget grew nearly. 40%. The dictatorship to use the funds to build nuclear capable missiles increase. Internal repression. Finance terrorism and find Havoc and slaughter. In Syria. And Yemen. The United States has launched a campaign of economic pressure. You denied the regime the funds. It needs to advance. Its bloody agenda. Last month we began re imposing hard hitting nuclear sanctions that have been lifted. Under the Iran deal. Additional sanctions will resume November 5. And more will follow. And we are working with countries that importer rainy and crude oil. To cut their purchases substantially. We cannot allow the world's leading sponsor of terrorism. To possess the planet's most dangerous weapons. We cannot allow our regime the chants death to America. And that threatens Israel with annihilation. To possess the means to deliver a nuclear warhead. To any city on earth. Just can't do it. We ask all nations to isolate Iran this regime. As long as its aggression continues. And we ask all nations to support Duran's people. As they struggled to reclaim. They are religious. And righteous. Destined. This year we also took another significant step forward in the Middle East. In recognition. Every sovereign state. To determine its own capital I move the US embassy in Israel. To Jerusalem. The United States is committed to a future of peace and stability in the region. Including peace between. Israelis. And the Palestinians. That aim is advanced. Not harmed. By acknowledging the obvious facts. America's policy Princeton vote realism. Means we will not be held hostage. To old dog moments. Discredited ideologies. And so called experts who have been proven wrong. Over the years. Time. And time again. This is true not only end matters of peace. But in matters of prosperity. We believe. That trade. Must be fair. And reciprocal. The United States will not be taken advantage of any longer. For decades the United States opened its economy. The largest by far corners. With few conditions. We allowed foreign goods from all over the world to flow freely. Across our borders. Yet. Other countries did not grant us fair and reciprocal access to their markets in return. Even worse some. Countries to be is there openness. You dump their products. Subsidize their goods target our industries. And manipulate their parents used to gain unfair. Advantage over. Our country. As a result our trade deficit ballooned to nearly 800 million dollars a year. For this reason we are systematically. Re negotiating. Broken and bad. Trades unions. Last month we announced a ground breaking US Mexico trade agreement. And just yesterday. I stood with president grown. To announce the successful completion of the brand new US Korean. Trade deal. And this is just the beginning. Many nations in this hall will agree and that the world trading system. Is in dire need of change. For example countries. Were admitted to the World Trade Organization. That violate every single principle on which the organization is based. Well the United States and many other nations play by the rules these countries use government run industrial planning. And state owned enterprises to rig the system in their failure. They engage. In relentless. Product dumping. Forced. Technology transfer. And that that intellectual. Property. The United States lost over three million manufacturing jobs nearly a quarter. Of all steel here's. And 60000. Factories after China joined the WTO. And we have racked up thirteen trillion dollars in trade deficits. Over the last two decades. But those days are over. We were no longer tolerate such abuse. We will not allow our workers to be victimized. Our companies to be cheated. And our wealth. To be plundered and transfer it. America will never apologize for protecting. Its citizens. The United States has just announced tariffs on another 200 billion dollars. In Chinese made goods. For a total so far of 250 billion dollars. I have great respect and affection for my friend president she. Ordered made clear our trade imbalance is just not acceptable. China's market distortions. And the way they deal. Cannot be tolerated. As my administration has demonstrated America will always act. In our national entrance. I spoke before this body last year and warned that the UN Human Rights Council. Had become a grave embarrassment. To this institution. Shielding. Egregious human rights abusers while bashing. America. And his many friends. Our ambassador. To the United Nations. Nikki Haley. Laid out a clear agenda for reform. But despite reported. And repeated warnings. No action. At all. Was taken. So the United States took the only responsible course. We withdrew from the Human Rights Council. And we will not return until real reform. Is an act. For similar reasons the United States will provide. No support and recognition to the international criminal court. As far as America is concerned the ICC has no jurisdiction. No legitimacy. And no authority. The ICC claims near universal jurisdiction over the citizens of every country. Violating all principles of justice fairness and due process. We will never surrender America's sovereignty. To an unelected unaccountable. Global bureaucracy. America is governed. By America. We reject the ideology of globalism. And we embraced the doctrine. Of patriotism. Around the world responsible nations must defend against threats to sovereignty. Not just from. Global golf it's. But also from other new forms of coercion and domination. In America we believe strongly and energy security. For ourselves. And for our allies. We have become the largest and energy producer. Anywhere. On the face of the earth. The United States stands ready to export. Our abundant affordable supply of oil. Clean coal. And natural unions. OPEC. And OPEC nations. Are as usual ripping off the rest of the world. And I don't like it. Nobody should like it. We defended many of these nations for nothing. And then they take advantage of us. By giving us high oil prices. Not good. We want them to stop raising prices. We want them to start lowering prices. And they must contribute substantially to military protection from now long. We are not going Q. Put up or that. He's horrible prices much longer. Reliance on a single foreign supply act and lead the nation vulnerable. To extortion and intimidation. That is why we can gradual. European states such as Poland. We're laying the construction of a Baltic pipeline so that nations are not dependent on Russia. To meet their energy needs. Germany will become totally dependent. On Russian energy. If it does not immediately change course. Here in the Western Hemisphere. We are committed. To maintaining our independence. From the encroachment. Of expansionist. Foreign powers. It has been the formal policy of our country since president Monroe. That we reject the interference of foreign nations. In this hemisphere. And in our own affairs. The United States has recently strengthened our laws. You better screen foreign investments. In our country for national. Security threats. And we welcome cooperation. With countries in this region. And around the world. That wish to do this saying you need to do it for your own protection. The United States is also working with partners in Latin America. To confront threats. To sovereignty from an controlled migration. Tolerance for. Human struggling. And human smuggling. And trafficking. Is not humane. To horrible thing that's going on. At levels that nobody is ever. Seen before. It's very very cool. Illegal immigration fund is. Criminal networks. Ruthless gangs and the flow of deadly drugs. Illegal immigration exploits vulnerable populations. Hurts hardworking citizens. And has produced a vicious cycle. Of crime violence and poverty. Only by upholding. National borders. Destroying criminal gangs. Can we break this cycle and establish a real foundation for pro spared. We recognize the right of every nation in this room to set its own immigration policy in accordance with its national interests. Just as we ask other countries to respect our own right to do the same. Which we are doing. That is one reason the United States will not participate. In the new global compact on migration. Migration should not be governed by an international body. Unaccountable. To our own citizens. Ultimately the only long term solution to the migration crisis. Is to help people build more hopeful future is in their home. Conscious. Make. Their country's great again. Currently. We are witnessing. A human tragedy. As an example. In Venezuela. More than two million people have fled the anguish inflicted by these socialist. Madieu regime. And its Cuban sponsors. Not long ago Venezuela was one of the richest countries on earth. Today is socialism. Has bankrupted the oil rich nation. And driven its people. Into abject. Poverty. Virtually everywhere socialism communism has been trot. It has produced suffering corruption and decay. Socialism is theirs for power. Leads to expansion. Incursion. I know oppression. All nations of the world should resistance socialism. And the misery. And it brings to every one. In that spirit. We asked the nations gathered here to join us in calling for. The restoration. Of democracy in Venezuela. Today we are announcing additional sanctions against. The repressive regime. Targeting major as the inner circle and close advisors. We are grateful for all of the work the United Nations does around the world to help people build better lives. For themselves and their families. United States is the world's largest giver. In the world by far out of foreign aid. But few give anything to us. That is why we are taking a hard look at US foreign assistance. That will be headed up by secretary of state. Might. Bump day. We will examine what is working. What is not working. And whether the countries who receive our dollars. And our protection. Also have our interests at heart. Moving forward. We are only going to give foreign aid to those who respect us. And frankly. Are. Our friends. And we expect. Other countries to pay their fair share. For. The cost. Of their defense. The United States is committed to make in the United Nations. More effective. And accountable. I have said many times. That the United Nations has unlimited potential. As part of our reform effort. I have told. Our negotiators that the United States will not pay. More than 25%. Of the UN peacekeeping budget. This will encourage other countries to step up get involved. And we'll also share in this very large bird. And we are working to shift more of our funding. From assessed contributions. To voluntary. So that we can target American resources to the programs with the best record of success. Only when each advised as our part and contributes hour here. Can we realize the UN's. Highest. Aspirations. We must pursue peace without fear. Hope without despair and security. Without apology. Look it around this hall. Where so much history has transpired. We think of the many before us who have come here to address the challenges of their nations. And of their times. And our thoughts turned to the same question. They ran through all their speeches and resolutions. To every word. And every hope. It is the question of what kind of world. Will relief. For our children. And what kind of nations. They will inherit. The dreams that fill this hall today. Are as diverse. As the people who have stood at this podium. And as varied. As the country is represented right here. In this body. Our. It really is something. He really is great great history. There is India. A free society over. A billion people. Successfully lifting countless millions out of poverty and into the middle class. There is Saudi Arabia where king Solomon. And the crown prince are pursuing bold new reforms. There is Israel proudly celebrating it's seventieth anniversary as a thriving democracy. In the holy land. In Poland the great people are standing up for their independence their security. And their sovereignty. Many countries are pursuing their own unique visions. Building their own hopeful futures and chasing. Their own wonderful dreams of destiny. Of legacy. And of a home. The whole world is richer. Humanity is better because. Of this beautiful constellation of nations. Each very special. Each very unique. And each shining brightly. In its part of the world. In each one we see awesome promise. Of a people bound together by a shared past. And working toward a common future. As for Americans we know. What kind of future we want for ourselves. We know what kind of a nation. America must always be. In America we believe in the majesty of freedom. And the dignity of the individual. We believe in self government. And the rule of law. And we prize the culture that sustains our liberty. A culture built on strong families. Deep faith and fierce independence. We celebrate our heroes. We treasure our traditions. And above all. We love our country. Inside everyone in this great chamber today. And everyone listening all around that low. There is the heart. Of a patriot. That feels the same powerful blow up for urination. The same intense loyalty. To your home. The passion that burns. In the hearts of patriots. And the souls of nations has inspired reform and revolution. Sacrifice. And selfless its scientific. Breakthroughs. And magnificent. Works of art. Our task is not to erase it. Went to embrace. To build with it to draw on its ancient wisdom. And you find within it. The will to make our nation's greater. Our region safer. And the world better. To unleash this incredible potential in our people. We must defend the foundations. That make it all possible. Sovereign and independent nations are the only vehicle. Where freedom has ever seen. Democracy. Has ever in. Or peace. Has ever prost. And so we must protect our sovereignty. And our cherished. Independence. Above all. When. We do. We will find new avenues for cooperation. Unfolding before us we will find new passion for peacemaking. Rising within hours. We will five new purpose. New resolve. And new spirit flourishing. All around us. And making this a more beautiful world. In which to live. So together let us is a future of patriotism. Prosperity and pride. Let us is peace and freedom over domination and defeat. And let us come here to this plugs. To stand for our people and their nation's. Forever stroll. Forever sobbed. Forever just. And forever. Thankful for the grace and the good it is. And the glory. Of god. Thank you god bless you. And god bless. The nations of the world thank you very much and. On behalf of the piano lesson. I wish to thank the president of the United States of America. Where the statement just me.

