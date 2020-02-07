President Trump’s lessons from Charlottesville

More
ABC News’ Jonathan Karl discusses how President Donald Trump's 2017 response to Charlottesville is shaping his reaction to nationwide protests, and the latest on the president’s virus response.
3:28 | 07/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump’s lessons from Charlottesville

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:28","description":"ABC News’ Jonathan Karl discusses how President Donald Trump's 2017 response to Charlottesville is shaping his reaction to nationwide protests, and the latest on the president’s virus response. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"71567935","title":"President Trump’s lessons from Charlottesville","url":"/Politics/video/president-trumps-lessons-charlottesville-71567935"}