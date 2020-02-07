-
Now Playing: Trump and Biden fighting off criticisms from their past
-
Now Playing: Trump said he hopes COVID-19 will ‘sort of just disappear’
-
Now Playing: Mark Cuban on voting Biden and why he didn't run for president himself
-
Now Playing: Calls grow for Trump to publicly wear a mask
-
Now Playing: Mississippi governor signs bill to change state flag
-
Now Playing: White House refuses to say whether Trump received Russian bounty warnings
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden blasts Donald Trump’s COVID response
-
Now Playing: Health experts sound alarm on rising COVID cases
-
Now Playing: Jill Biden says Joe Biden will bring Americans together as president
-
Now Playing: It seems like Donald Trump 'has surrendered': Biden
-
Now Playing: Louisiana abortion law struck down
-
Now Playing: Lewandowski: 'Silent majority' will support Trump in 2020
-
Now Playing: Mississippi to remove Confederate emblem from state flag
-
Now Playing: Congress demands answers over alleged bounties for killing US troops
-
Now Playing: President faces backlash for racist retweet
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Biden Is Currently Competitive In Georgia And Texas
-
Now Playing: Jon Stewart calls Trump’s 2020 campaign ‘single most divisive’ Americans have seen
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court strikes down restrictive abortion law in Louisiana