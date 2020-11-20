Transcript for President Trump’s nationwide legal fight

As elections are being certified affirming Joseph Biden's victory the president and his lawyers are still clinging. His legal hail Mary pass his buddy in the courts where evidence gets scrutinized and authenticated and tested under rules developed over centuries to determine truth from falsehood. Well he's getting hammer we take a closer look now at those battles and at the president's strategy. President John laid out his playbook months ahead of the November 3 election the only way we're gonna lose this election. As if the election is rigged to remember them. Hopefully the courts or protect us I have to protect us. But that courts don't work that way the reality of the nineteen post election lawsuits filed by the trump campaign so far. The courts have quashed sixteen of them with no finding of fraud from any judge state or federal Republican or Democrat. Trump's lawyers are vowing to fight on portraying an alternate universe. This has been a massive attack on the integrity. The voting system the greatest democracy on earth but they're refusing to lay out the evidence we're gonna prove it important. I would love to release all the information that I have I would love to give it you'll. Except most of you wouldn't cover. Rudy Giuliani made his first appearance as head of the president's reelection legal team in a Pennsylvania courtroom Tuesday. The attorney mark around chick argued against him in court bit more mr. Giuliani apparently talked. Only around. I heard somebody else say something tell me want to say now. In Nevada Republican lawyers claimed their observers were close enough the judge snapped. At what point does this get ridiculous. Still president trump and his allies are bombarding Twitter and conservative media with conspiracy theories about fraud. Did just don't hold up to legal scrutiny. Trump tweeted this week dead people voted his campaign shared obituaries incited specific examples in Georgia and Fox News followed suit. The B hard to find anyone who's got a bad word to say about Deborah Jean Christiansen those who knew her were set when she died last may. But he might be surprised to learn that even after her death. Deborah Jean Christiansen still managed to register to vote and then cast a ballot presumably for Joseph Biden. Her husband was shocked to learn about what the trump campaign was claiming aren't real progress on our Paula. And upon investigation Georgia election officials deep bond that claim Christians and last recorded vote was in 2018. The year before she died. In a statement to state election officials said Ed. Any claims of fraudulent participation in the November 3 general election in this Christian Anderson's name appeared to be false. Unfortunately we are aware that there are individuals circulating this information intended to undermine trust in the election system.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.