Transcript for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee courts key GOP senator

I'm Alan Rogan outside the offices of senator Susan Collins Republican of Maine who just met with judge Brett Cavanaugh. The Supreme Court nominee where the two met for more than two hours now. Senator Collins is a crucial Republican votes he has not yet announced how she would vote. And with only fifty senate Republican votes available for cabin us confirmation. Every vote matters for him. Now Collins said that the two discussed a wide range of issues including one most important to her abortion rights senator Collins. It is a Republican but she's still supports abortion rights and has said that. She window for any justice nominee who demonstrates a hostility. To the case of Roe vs. Wade which enshrined. A woman's right to an abortion she said to reporters after their meeting they cabin Ott told her. That keep you in Roe vs. Wade has settled law which suggests he wouldn't act. To overturn it. Collins at expressed optimism over with that view bit said she wouldn't be announcing how she would vote on Kavanagh until after the Senate Judiciary Committee holds its committee hearing. Into his confirmation now Kavanagh has a busy day up here on Capitol Hill he's meeting with a number of senate Democrats. Including one meaning we're all going to be watching very closely with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. I'm Alley wrote in thanks for watching ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.