President Zelenskyy addresses Congress with direct, personal appeal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked lawmakers for their aid so far and said that continuing support from the United States is crucial to winning the war against Russia.

December 22, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live