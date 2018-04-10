-
Now Playing: Presidential Alert goes over poorly on social media
-
Now Playing: Senators to review FBI report on Kavanaugh allegations
-
Now Playing: Senate approves measure giving airline passengers new rights
-
Now Playing: Graham defends Brett Kavanaugh as audience boos
-
Now Playing: Trump: New York Times allegations of improper tax schemes boring
-
Now Playing: WH defends Trump's mocking of Ford in front of cheering crowd
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Jr. talks about having drinks with Ted Cruz after 2016 election
-
Now Playing: White House press secretary responds to Trump's attack on Blasey Ford
-
Now Playing: President Trump mocks Christine Blasey Ford after calling her accusation 'credible'
-
Now Playing: Trump built his fortune through tax cheating: NYT report
-
Now Playing: Sen. Graham booed at event while defending Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at raucous rally
-
Now Playing: Rising Democratic star pulls out of race over PTSD
-
Now Playing: Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser's claims at rally
-
Now Playing: Senators discuss FBI investigation of claims against Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Trump's new nationwide presidential alert system being put to the test
-
Now Playing: Envelope suspected of holding ricin addressed to Trump: Authorities
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: GOP stands firm on Kavanaugh, suspicious packages sent to Pentagon
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton: Kavanaugh's political 'revenge' claim deserves 'laughter'
-
Now Playing: Trump's testy exchange with reporter