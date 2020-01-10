-
Now Playing: A closer look at the presidential debate disaster
-
Now Playing: Will there be a 2nd debate?
-
Now Playing: Will next presidential debate be different?
-
Now Playing: Bipartisan neighborly love
-
Now Playing: Trump vs. Biden on the campaign trail after 1st debate
-
Now Playing: A family given a Texas island in 1759, sold later, seeks royalties never paid
-
Now Playing: Mexican Americans are still fighting for land they were promised generations ago
-
Now Playing: Former FBI agent: President gives ‘sustenance’ to white supremacists
-
Now Playing: Will next debates enforce new rules?
-
Now Playing: Trump fails to denounce white supremacists during debate
-
Now Playing: Mixed reactions from both sides of the aisle to 1st presidential debate
-
Now Playing: Vote 2020: Election forecast after 1st presidential debate
-
Now Playing: President Trump’s 'stand by' comment to Proud Boys stuns both sides
-
Now Playing: Your Voice Your Vote: The Breakdown - Chaotic debate night in Cleveland
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders urges his supporters to vote for Biden in presidential election
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders reacts to debate: Trump 'does not believe in American democracy'
-
Now Playing: Trump wouldn't denounce white supremacists
-
Now Playing: Reaction to 1st presidential debate