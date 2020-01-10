Transcript for Presidential debate commission looks to maintain more order at future debates

But we begin with the race for the White House after seven. The Commission on Presidential Debates is now promising new rules to maintain order next time. Terry Moran has more on potential changes and why they could put the debates in jeopardy. The president's debate performance has sparked a torrent of criticism that even his most ardent allies have struggled to contain. And Republicans on Capitol Hill are now distancing themselves from the president after he failed to disavow off far right fascist group the cowboys saying this instead dropped out of my life. Stand back and stand by the Senate's only black Republican Tim Scott of South Carolina calling on trump to explain himself. But in this book he should relatively good sort of a good didn't speak. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell stopping short of directly calling the president out but clearly siding with Scott. Page it was unacceptable. Not depended on white supremacist. And so I do so and the strongest possible way. Trump tried to walk back his comments claiming ignorance even though the proud boys were clearly describe to him as white supremacist during the debate. I don't know what the frat boys are we got to give me definition does that really don't know who they are. I can only say that this dad that let blog boards that do their work. But when our cure a Phillips press the president he's still failed to denounce the group. The premise that they clearly love you and support you see you welcome that what the law and order to. They have very important part it's a very important part of my camp day. But you denounce them dean didn't now why is it that's anti war quietly. Four any of that GAAP to denounce. At a campaign stop in Ohio Joseph Biden issued a clear condemnation. My message to the proud boys and every other white supremacist group fears cease and desist. That's not who we are deuces Matt. Who we are as Americans in the wake of the bedlam and riker that dominated the stage and Cleveland there's nothing Smart about you Joseph would usually I don't know many are questioning if the first presidential debate of the year will also be the last the moderator Chris Wallace struggled to control the chaos throughout the night gentleman is. I hate to raise my white terrorists as a youngster I understand you've agreed to the two minutes so please let on how much he's now telling the New York Times the debate was a terrible missed opportunity. And saying. I'm just disappointed with the results for many but much more importantly I'm disappointed for the country because it could have been a much more useful evening that it turned out to be. The Commission on Presidential Debates is now promising it will change the format of upcoming face offs to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues. And hammer and joins me now from Washington Terry what kind of changes is the Commission on Presidential Debates considering. And what of the campaign saying. Well it's a big job isn't enemy now was total bedlam and chaos in that debate soon. The Commission on Presidential Debates which is a bipartisan group. They've been doing this for thirty years to try to bring order to that chaos they've decided that this but they're talking about giving the moderator. I switch. We could cut off the microphone of a candidate did interrupted repeatedly or otherwise. Violated the agreed upon rules moderator Chris Wallace who has UC has some regrets. This is that might be dangers how to ask a moderator to silence the candidate of tens of millions of Americans as very difficult. And the Washington Post is that within announces that debate candidates interrupted ninety times in ninety minutes. And Donald Trump interrupted 71 of those times and they have their work cut out for them and the trump campaign is already saying they will not accept. Any changes to the format it'd been agreed upon the Biden campaign saying they'll take a look at what the commission comes up when. And the president got a lot of criticism even from his own party for that stand back stand by moment at the debate when he was asked to denounce white supremacy. He bought those comments back debate yesterday as we saw on your package also said stand down and let law enforcement do their work how is that moment being received. Well you could see that top Republicans taking their cue from the only black Republican in the senate Tim's got a South Carolina. Aren't satisfied at this point with the president attached to my they have wherever the Republican plant that Republican Party has no platform they stand for nothing. Except Donald Trump and what he wants. Two nevertheless there are serious. Criticisms of him at the in public he's homage McConnell saying I can do it unequivocally without. Any we easily and all I condemn white supremacist and the president just seems to have trouble doing that he'll do it. But given away that he rips into everybody from Joseph Biden to the media anybody takes him on he as a full throated clear as day condemnation. It is a marked difference how he talks about whites of her. Hi Terry Moran in Washington thanks in Terry and I will be diving deeper into. The issue of race and policing on her voice your vote the breakdown at 3 PM eastern. Right here on ABC news lives.

