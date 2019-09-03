Transcript for Presidential hopefuls make appearances at South by Southwest Festival

This years as SXSW. Conference in Austin, Texas is filled with political panels. Speeches in activities that make it in important stop for 20/20 democratic presidential hoped. Our one potential a comparative advantage between now. And the general election as Democrats. Is we have a chance to build. A grassroots army senator Amy Klobuchar was asked which she's hoping for during the campaign I want us. In a really good way and maybe this is a Pollyanna. Just be able to discuss policy differences. The Democrats won an estimated 400000 people who work with the festival. Former Massachusetts governor bill weld in former Ohio governor John Kasich. Two Republicans who may have run against president trump in the Republican primaries where there is well. The party is just. It's gone backwards but I talked to a lot of people who are what I call kind of like normal Republicans. About the fact that we should have an agenda. Since. Or Bernie Sanders not in Texas but he did more than I would. Telling a crowd of supporters he hopes to win the democratic nomination next year. If we do not win I will strongly support. The democratic nominee and hope and believe that others feel exactly the thing like Donald Trump must be defeated. Joseph Biden hasn't made a final decision on whether or not he'll run but those closest to the former vice president believe fundraising. Could be a challenge Zachary quiche ABC news New York.

