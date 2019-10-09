Transcript for President's approval rating going down

Let's move now to our other top story in new ABC news Washington Post poll shows a dramatic drop in the president's approval rating. 38% of Americans approve of the job the president is doing that's a 6% drop from July. 56%. Say that they dis approve of the way the president is handling his Johnson two died. Deeper into these results I want to bring in Daniel breakage from 538. It can also get really stuck out Timmy isn't that 60%. Of Americans of more than half Americans believe that a recession. It will happen in 20/20 or they believe a recession is coming in 20/20. Does that scene meant to be fueling this drop in the president's approval rating. Yeah I mean we never know for sure because correlation is causation but I think that's pretty did you ask over the fired thirty aborigines. Approval rating which I'm not insane. Mom is already has steadily gone down please the last few months and really the only thing bad has happened over that I am as this volatility and market ops stories about how certain indicators are saying that a recession my era coroner. Our read Daniel meanwhile other president vice president were down in North Carolina yesterday to stump for our. A Republican Dan bishop who is running in that special house election for the ninth district seat. He's going had to had a Democrat Dan McCready now this election could give us a glimpse into the future ahead of 22 money. Our Rachel Scott was down there yesterday as well and she spoke with one trump supporter who said. It's going to take a miracle to keep conservatives in power. With sickle listen to what that from supporter also have dissent. Thank Elizabeth Warren. Could be a threat. I sure do. Her is appeal to a lot of people. This whole state seems to be turning to read lately. To I mean Democrat lately. And North Carolina has been conservative for a long time that is current and I hope we can hold it right now. Nathaniel is this special election be held tonight a big test for the president. And the Republican Party is a whole. Yeah you know initiatives and I think that it's just one special election which is important thing to keep in mind and our lot extenuating circumstances ask my you know this is a redo between eighteen election after election proper was reportedly. Taking claims sonar lot of unusual circumstance this year ascent this is a seat that trump won by twelve points in 26 siege it really shouldn't be candidate and call saying it to call so honestly yes even if Republicans do not winning but only old in its entirety that's not a good sign them just ask close special election results in uneasy workers. Back here. Time Rennes and you rake it with 538 we appreciate you joining us.

