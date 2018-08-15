Transcript for President's feud with former White House aide escalates

I'm DNA Norman with ABC news at the White House were it's a fairly calm day no tweet from president truck this morning. And we're not expecting to see him as there are no public events on his schedule but com. Doesn't necessarily mean why it there are still echoes from the back and forth between president trump and his former aide Omer Rosa. Yesterday president Trump's campaign. Filed arbitration saying that a gross of violated the nondisclosure. Agreement she signed. By releasing audio recording. Allegedly capturing chief of staff John Kelly firing her then by also releasing the audio said to capture president trump and a conversation he had with all gross up. And Omer as a continuing to discuss a tape that allegedly captures president from. Using the N word during the days of the apprentice TV reality showed up president trump denies that saying. He is use that word it's not his vocabulary and he says the executive producer of the show Mark Burnett assured him that that tape does not exist. White house Press Secretary Sarah Sanders making headlines by being on able to guarantee that a tape of the president using the N word does not exist but you can imagine lots of people surrounding the president would probably like to see this back and forth. With older rose Sudbury and done with but it is president trouble continues to give it life by tweeting about over us a day after day. So far though that is not the case this morning and go over a so last night I TV appearance that she will not be silenced it is silence from president trump this morning regarding over a system we will see if this could maybe. Be the end of that back and forth. I'm Judy Norman at the White House you're watching ABC news lie.

