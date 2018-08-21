Transcript for President's new view of Mueller probe

I am Karen Travers let's go inside the White House. For months president Tran has said he was willing to sit down with Robert Mueller and his team of investigators because he had done nothing wrong. And he had nothing to high now there seems to be. The change of heart from president trump in an interview with Reuters yesterday he said that he would be worried that his words would be used against him telling Reuters quote. Even if I'm telling the truth that makes me a liar that's no good. The president is echoing concerns by his legal team Rudy Giuliani said over the weekend that. The president by sitting down and talking under oath with smaller could be stepping into a perjury trap where his version of events was contrasting it with others who have been interviewed. Their version of events. There are still questions about what the president's White House counsel Donna gantt told Robert Muller's team when he sat down for at least three separate interviews. President said those interviews totaled more than thirty hours. An attorney for Donna began says that. Began with honest as anybody would be when they are being interviewed by federal investigators but that same attorney for me again is also trying to reassure the president's lawyers. That he didn't say anything that could get the president in trouble sources tell ABC news the dom against lawyers sent an email to the president's legal team. That said quote he did not incriminate him. In recent days they are certainly trying to push back on a lot of the speculation. Fueled even by the president's own tweets that began turned on the presidents said something that could put him in more legal jeopardy. I'm Karen Travers of the White House you're watching ABC news.

