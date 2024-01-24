Preview of the 2024 South Carolina primary

Editor of the National Review Ramesh Ponnuru and Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky discuss the fallout of the New Hampshire primary and preview the South Carolina primary.

January 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live