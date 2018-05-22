Primaries in Southern states shed light on midterms

More
ABC News breaks down the night's primary races in Texas, Georgia, Kentucky and Arkansas.
12:54 | 05/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Primaries in Southern states shed light on midterms

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55369357,"title":"Primaries in Southern states shed light on midterms","duration":"12:54","description":"ABC News breaks down the night's primary races in Texas, Georgia, Kentucky and Arkansas.","url":"/Politics/video/primaries-southern-states-shed-light-midterms-55369357","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.