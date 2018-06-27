Transcript for Primary Night: Voters head to the polls

And oh boy do we have some bee headlines at this hour let's start with what we know the Associated Press has projected. That Dan Donovan who is the incumbent congressman and Staten Island president trump stake is gonna win my programs comeback attempt is awarded Donnie the accident happened the him. Still ex congressman Michael still let's congressman not Henry McMaster is is gonna capture the Republican nomination a win for president trump that's big big big gubernatorial race down South Carolina. And walker Stapleton will be the Republican nominee Colorado a second cousin. Two president former president George W. Bush are gonna take on the Democrat there were still waiting on that. But the big headline it's developing right now Johnnie that I wanna talk about is the possibility and it's just a possibility at this hour. Of Joseph Crowley the number four ranking Democrat in the house often talked as the potential next speaker of the house democratic rising star for awhile now Depp is in danger of losing to a political first time candidate Alexandria will cost seal Cortez. All of 28 years old. Stepped and this would be a major major upset me no doubt about it this or be Crowley the first democratic incumbent to lose a primary this cycle on the but it you know you you run you take through his resonate there this was a rising star someone who's considered a potential replacement. For Nancy Pelosi losing to a 28 year old first time politician ever ran for ops office before it would be a major major. She's a Bernie Sanders volunteer she's got a lot of progress to support should be a lot of noise recently by. By going down to the border over the weekend didn't end and visiting some of these detention centers. Joseph Crowley didn't show up pretty famously is of one of those basic they had pretty late in the campaign it may be just the question of the absentee. Congressman there again we're waiting on the results there but that would be the biggest upset in a congressional primary since arcana and that's what. Absolutely add fuel so that fire of of this battle that's emerging between the more progressive. And establishment wings in the Democratic Party I mean I think this it would be a clear data point that fight is still very much being fought. And would be victory for the more Reno progressives. Left leaning windows of the democratic. That's right it's a very liberal district very democratic district in and that's just one of four they were watching tonight in New York City alone but again. How we do know the Michael Grimm is not gonna win that that a Lotta Lotta people or interest in and out on this is the one that we're gonna continue to track as the night goes on. All right we'll be back here in half an hour with another update from the newsroom for John Burrell Vick of Rick Klein for ABC news in Washington. Yeah. I'm variable. I mean right now.

