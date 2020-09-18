‘Problem Solver’ caucus searches for COVID stimulus consensus

More
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., discusses COVID stimulus negotiations and her tough reelection fight in a "purple" district.
5:33 | 09/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Problem Solver’ caucus searches for COVID stimulus consensus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:33","description":"Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., discusses COVID stimulus negotiations and her tough reelection fight in a \"purple\" district. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73083739","title":"‘Problem Solver’ caucus searches for COVID stimulus consensus ","url":"/Politics/video/problem-solver-caucus-searches-covid-stimulus-consensus-73083739"}