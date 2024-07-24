What is Project 2025? A look at the conservative presidential wish list

Project 2025, a controversial plan for the next Republican presidency, has caused Democrats to sound alarms amid the intensifying presidential race.

July 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live