Projected election results: New Hampshire and Louisiana

More
Joe Biden is projected to win New Hampshire and its four electoral votes; Donald Trump is projected to win Louisiana and its eight electoral votes.
0:34 | 11/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Projected election results: New Hampshire and Louisiana

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"Joe Biden is projected to win New Hampshire and its four electoral votes; Donald Trump is projected to win Louisiana and its eight electoral votes.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74009253","title":"Projected election results: New Hampshire and Louisiana ","url":"/Politics/video/projected-election-results-hampshire-louisiana-74009253"}