Projected election results: New Mexico and Idaho

Joe Biden is projected to win New Mexico and its five electoral votes; Donald Trump is projected to win Idaho and its four electoral votes.
0:16 | 11/04/20

Transcript for Projected election results: New Mexico and Idaho
New Mexico. It's gonna go to Joseph Biden city New Mexico and its five electoral votes Hillary Clinton won by eight points in 2016. Joseph Biden will win it tonight. And the state of Idaho its four electoral votes no surprise they're gonna go to Donald Trump he won the state by 32 points in 2016.

