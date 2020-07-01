Transcript for Proposed legislation would make English the official language of Wisconsin

A new year another attempt draft legislation sent to lawmakers Monday outline the progress that English would be the official state language of Wisconsin. Even better understanding in question he. Let him. Eight. The proposal would require all state and local documents be written in English but would include some exceptions for another language. Protects them and how their safety. Victims of crime or comply with federal off. More than two dozen other states have already passed similar provisions. A Rasmussen poll out last year showed 77%. Of Americans favored English is the nations that canceling its. At something then. That could have asked. Critics say it's blatant discrimination. So I feel like no one is asking for events. It's not going anywhere. And only purpose it serves is to provoke. Discrimination. Against a group of people and it's disgusting.

