Former prosecutor: ‘Complete nonsense’ to say Trump probe is a witch hunt

More
Daniel Alonso, a former deputy to Manhattan DA Cy Vance, discusses the New York criminal probe of former President Donald Trump, his family and the Trump Organization.
7:28 | 05/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former prosecutor: ‘Complete nonsense’ to say Trump probe is a witch hunt

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:28","description":"Daniel Alonso, a former deputy to Manhattan DA Cy Vance, discusses the New York criminal probe of former President Donald Trump, his family and the Trump Organization.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"77930415","title":"Former prosecutor: ‘Complete nonsense’ to say Trump probe is a witch hunt","url":"/Politics/video/prosecutor-complete-nonsense-trump-probe-witch-hunt-77930415"}