Transcript for Woman who confronted Flake: 'We forced him to listen'

I want to get to Anna Maria art Sheila issues on the phone with us in Anna Marie was actually one of the women that we showed that video. In the elevator talking to senator Jeff flake generated so slow but about what happened in that moment. I am so I went to death like up at this morning to try to talk to him before he walked into the hearing. And I met a young woman Barrett who also want it to sell her starring. Immediately before he came out of pit stop that we found out that he cracked what I statement saying he would support Brett cap an up. So when we thought I impact on our body. And our desperation and just came out. Lighting and that we need for him to listen to our story we forced him to look at them that fate. And talent that he. And at him whether he wet short and Brett Cavanaugh was telling the truth whether he was okay with the country not having the opportunity cripple investigations. And whether he what the K Mi looking at his children and tanning bed that he was willing to put somebody accused of sexual violence in the Supreme Court. And what if you stadium in that moment. Keep that I am seek debt and Q thank you US Bradley trying to it. Just that the piceance he went terribly uncomfortable. And said you know I'm not lots of things have been said I would not my statement. And he didn't really want to engage in conversation with that and we weren't mainly. Willing to let him go without actually looking at and torching him to listen to our stories and making my understanding gravity of the message that he was sending to the country. How do you feel knowing now all. What happened that senator flake has essentially just said I will not vote. To put Kavanagh threw without seeing an FBI investigation of up to a week. Do you think that you had an impact on that. I feel like. Everyone's been telling their stories had an impact everyone who has told stories about their healer of losing their health care. About their experience of sexual or violent about why they didn't tell their stories. For many years. Doctor Ford looks so bravely told her story that whole country everyone had an impact and I think. Today marry yet I just happened to beat. In the right place at the back I'm. To build it there at a final strong message to him but really because that we all got every one standing apt ambulance has been telling their story and traveling to Washington DC and going to visit their senators. Meter that we saw that all of our efforts. And memory are you from Arizona what major target Jeff flake. I I went to Catholic docket because I being prepared to act don't mind who sometimes like choose that he hit conscious that over his party. And I eighty dot patent may be he was the person that could. Big Mac and longer or better trust says. Instead of just jamming. Brett cabinet nominations through allegedly shaken me comedienne that senate. I'm I do not live and I Don that back I have content to come and activate my organization the center for popular market he has been. I'm bringing people to whacking them along with the women's march in partnership with the women's march and August 1 they'll have been. Trying to understand what more different senators and to manhunt my hopes on hand on senator play. They and one of your colleagues your colleague who is there with you just said that she changed history today. How do you both feel about. I think people across the country who are telling their stories are changing history at west and meet. Like it being just my story alone it would have been of no consequence. It's really that fact that so many of pats have chosen a shot. Two. Disrupts hearings to get at rest that to tell our stories. You'll get a bit. What's keeping the court that mr. And it's not often activists get to see such a direct impact let alone one so quickly and mean you're talking hours later. But I'm curious Anna Maria what is it that you want to see happen now if what senator slate is asking for does happen and an FBI investigation limited to a week happens before the Kavanagh vote takes place. Will that satisfy you. No I do not once you see Brett cabinet and the Supreme Court. And did not not only because he's accused of sexual assault that because he's dangers are health care he has yet out that you. That. Oppose that rights of women to choose. I destiny and to control our body. So I would not be that it bite back I think that the country bed bath and invade need to serve up front did that it. That is more complete. That is not simply a political practice of the Republican Party imposing their political plan on the rest of the country by the next fifty years and so. Act and an FBI investigation and it bad bare minimum that the senate can do to act responsibly. These can be direct bit like millions of people who let who will be shaped by the to think court. So Kevin I may not be your choice but would you at least be more satisfied with the process at that point. Absolutely yes I think it'd. I I was there are dismayed to now back at the end of the hearing yesterday that fishery committee was still going to go ahead with the vote. So I healed and courage I feel. Tenant at feet up optimism. Griping and try to meet. Add that that. Our democracy sometimes weren't. And that. And bad weather actions we can we get chip. We get employment. Wet at this senators and the members of congress are doing in Washington. Well it appears you certainly had an impact today Anna Maria Archie Lowe one of those women in the elevator Rick senator Jeff flake. Before he came out with this curve ball for the Senate Judiciary Committee Andrea thank you so much for joining us on the phone we really appreciate it. And cute don't.

