Protesters block tunnel before debate, demand #DignityNotDeportation

More
Arrests were made after "immigrants and allies" stopped traffic at the Windsor Tunnel in Detroit.
1:37 | 07/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Protesters block tunnel before debate, demand #DignityNotDeportation
Okay. Yeah yeah. Okay. Okay. You. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:37","description":"Arrests were made after \"immigrants and allies\" stopped traffic at the Windsor Tunnel in Detroit.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64695172","title":"Protesters block tunnel before debate, demand #DignityNotDeportation","url":"/Politics/video/protesters-block-tunnel-debate-demand-dignitynotdeportation-64695172"}