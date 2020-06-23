Transcript for Protests, COVID-19 upend the 2020 race

And Mary Bruce joins us now is woes ABC news political director Rick Klein Mary you mentioned those concerns about fewer polling places. In larger counties why that happened and how does the voting gone today. Well a lot of officials say that this concern that we are hearing about potential voter suppression is really just misinformation. Because. Officials are quick to point out that this decision to sharply reduce the number of polling place is what the bipartisan want both Democrats. Any Republicans signed off on this. And and officials say that the majority the vast majority. Votes are being cast by mailing ballots and absentee ballot but the reality is that that they now in Kentucky having 95%. See you more polling places and I think it's important to note that many of the polling places that are left are open are not we you would normally consider you know this is the your school or your local short church or library a lot of these are very huge venues like the conduct he expo center so they can handle a lot more. Incoming that's Ted Lindsay when you have in many counties in in all counties only one polling place open that raises very serious concerns about increased travel times increased wait times even though. So far a lot of those long lines here they have been able to speed those up. And the question is if you are one of those voters who wasn't able to get a mail in ballot wasn't able to vote absentee. And you are trying to travel to get to that polling place. You know it what kind of an impact is this making and your ability to vote and Rick. This quickly about the race for the White House that the president in Arizona and mega church state. Following the lower than expected turnout it is still surround this weekend how should that impact a president's campaign if he's not able to hold these. Huge rallies across the country through the summer in the fall. Yeah those rallies are the lifeblood of the campaign and they have as much to do with the psychological state. Of the campaign its donors at a candidate himself as they do anything else. I'm president draws moments and draws energy out of those crowds and the fact. That that arena was only about a third full despite all the big predictions despite his prediction that it wouldn't be an empty seat anywhere they are in Oklahoma it has an impact LC one immediate thing. Is that yellow the cafes having an event in Arizona they're want to think long and hard before they. They schedule another massive mega sciele rally like they did in Tulsa over the weekend they recognize that that was in this calculation. They did not calibrate expectations. Appropriately and it just may be that whatever combination of forces whether it's pranksters and and and and trick stirs in people we're trying to. Force then didn't meet expectations up a little bit. And just flat out concerns about Kobe nineteen if all of that means that the president can't fellow rally I don't think that campaigns gonna try they had been talking for a while Lindsay about resuming weekly or maybe twice a week rallies. That is now on the back burner and I think as long as the cold in nineteen crisis. He's is keeping people away from large public gatherings indoor gatherings like the one that they put together. In Tulsa I don't think we are going to see another rally like it for a little while. Right and to be fair thousands did still turnout for the president's tells a rally millions more watched on TV and online. Meanwhile Joseph bite in his only had a handful of small public events in recent weeks. Mary do you think dividing can really get behind with essentially won't lie laying low until his vice presidential pick in the conventions in August. Well that's certainly is this strategy look he's laying low not only because of safety and health concerns that this is intentional. By the campaign and in speaking with them and pressing mount about whether this is really the smarter right strategy politically they are quick to point out we'll look at the polls which show that Joseph Biden. Is on the rise they are very happy right now to have Joseph Biden kind and take Abaxis easier because they feel that politically. The more oxygen they let Donald Trump soak up the more that he's going to hinder his own campaign that just take for example what happened this week the president at that Tulsa rally. Raising a lot of questions when he said that he intentionally slowed down. Testing or tried to slow down testing the Biden campaign was quick to pounce on that they took the president's words turned it around into campaign videos and ads. So Joseph Biden is keeping a very close eye on Donald Trump and happy to let him have the most of the limelight right now the question is how Long Will that last of course I think you are likely to see Joseph Biden. A getting a little bit more out there on the campaign trail but certainly. He is definitely not going to be holding any big rallies. Anytime soon it's at all Lindsay. All right mayor Dreessen Rick Klein for us in Washington thank you both. Thanks as a thank you.

