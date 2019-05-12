Transcript for Protests paralyze France after decision to overhaul country's pension system

And guys were gonna move overseas to some major protest in pair is huge demonstrations. Against president French president Amanda Lecrone decision to overhaul the country's pension system and our Maggie rowly. Is right there on the ground. Maggie if you can just set the scene and tell us what the energy is like right now. The Kimberly may just overheard some of the flash grenade that have been going up really hearing goes. Pretty consistently for the past half hour so this protest. I'm Angela hunt in the afternoon but now a nighttime there really starting to heat up you can see just. The line of police surrounding the square behind me there are hundreds about thousands of protests in that's where it's a commonplace they like to hunt. We can and I'm running around the police act continued trying to show of force here within about 6000 in. Matinee under god out front because I'm party report of fighters have been started and remember we really incredible Kimberly and not just here in pairs of feet entire. Country that's dealing with that in fact 250 cities and the entire France this for another flash grenade right now blocked there really tried to control this crowd. And if the numbers in for ticket other so shocking. And that the Golan just almost entirely shutting down in the country because we're dealing not just with these protest but also with mass strikes and demonstrations so a transit trains a flight metro bus all canceled. Although laid off dealing with schools that are closed across the country teachers are on strike a deal in the hospitals shortages of nurses and doctors that are on strike so did Kimberly. For not the entire country has the potential to go on shut down. Yeah and Maggie just dumb just for clarity what are the people specifically demanding. Billion mentioned that pensioner form naturally at the heart of these protests protesters here say give France has one of the most generous pension reforms they want to keep it that way right now the president tearing his team has suggested. Overhaul of the pension system they want to make it universal pension system they wanna increase the age for full retirement benefits but. And the feeling here the dealer out in the street they're thank. And that's unfair that's unjust that that means they're gonna have to work more and get paid less than millions of people are going to lose their benefit that's either out here in the streets or calculus incredible but that we're seeing people from pretty much all 42 union. Here in France. Unions like rail workers but also unions like offer singer so it isn't averse crowd and it's going to be really interesting to see how these protests continue to play out. All right well we hope everyone stay safe and of course this is coming during the holiday season so interesting timing Maggie really right there on the ground in Paris thank you so much.

