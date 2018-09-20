Transcript for Protests over Supreme Court nominee break out in the Capitol

Okay. Like it doesn't mean she's lying when she does you know he's not yeah. Jamie Lee melody. Their legs he really. We okay. Yeah. Yeah yeah yeah. I'm Alan broken outside the office. Bob Corker race senate Republican who was one of the first. To call for doctor Christine lazy forward to come and testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. By senator corker also released between the past couple days that says that Republicans extended a hand to doctor Lindsey Ford in good faith. If we don't hear from both sides on Monday let's vote now what could be because of that sweet as you can see behind me some protesters are outside his office right now. Capitol police are coming in to start arresting folks who has. Not from outside senator Parker's office I'm here with one of the protesters. Inlets and it's tell your Lehman and what brings. Actor today name's Elizabeth tonight's registered nurse and I also work with housing works. New York and I'm here because I have seen the effects. Sexual assault and sexual abuse on my patience. I have seen the devastation that this brings to. People's lives it's not just a women's issue there's also sexual assault happens to men and CU and two children. And to have a sexual predator. On the highest court in the nation is a travesty. It is unacceptable saying it will do such awful damage now let me ask you do you think doctor lacy Ford should testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. In public or in pride and as some Republicans have been offering. I think I could least afford it should. Take care of herself because the lure the team but I can only imagine she has gone through in coming forward on us. And it is not up for me to demand anything of a woman who has been a victim already and for the GOP to continue to victimize her. It is unconscionable. It is her choice and at some point we need to give her back her choice because Brett Cavanaugh has already tried to take that away from her once they think. So much Elizabeth really appreciate you talking US and sharing your voice. So again here outside the office of senator Bob Corker there are arrests being made right now outside his office into protesters were here. Saying that the vote on. Brett Cavanaugh should not go forward certainly a lot of folks are saying the first the FBI should conduct. An entire investigation into allegations that doctor lacy Ford. He has made now in terms said the committee action to chairman Chuck Grassley has said that. It Dr. sleazy for does not respond to his request by tomorrow morning. This hearing is going to be often they're going to move mind and they're going to vote. I now he wrote in thanks for watching ABC news alive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.