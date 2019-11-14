Transcript for Public reacts to day 1 of public impeachment inquiry hearings

Turning now to those public impeachment hearings up on Capitol Hill day one in the books it was a dramatic and compelling day. As those two US diplomats in the Ukraine testified yesterday for six hours. About the president's policy in that country and threats to national security we're talking a moment tore reporter who was in the hearing room yesterday. About his big takeaways from the hearing what to look forward to. Tomorrow in the second round but first our reporter Rihanna store down South Carolina sent us this snapshot of voter sentiment. On how they saw the hearings. I think that. Transparency. In government is extremely important. And that the allegations against the president hadn't executive branch need to be investigated by congress. I don't think there. They'll they'll never give him the district. Senate. Some don't have enough votes there too impatient mood thing passed my due. I I won the most adult person in the room to figure something out some we can move that's as far as my support goes on either right or left. A more of earlier this part over woods will be to move on the other stuff you got to do now. If laws were broken new media handle it if it has it clear demand lets move on. I think that. This trial or show. His actions and definitely. See where his views are when it comes on the social issues and then his influence on them as well. In interest you mix of opinion from South Carolina our thanks to be honest Stewart for sending us that snapshot Ben Siegel our investigative reporters here now you were in the room yesterday them for draw what was it like. In there for this for this year's was the big day there was oh it was a very serious tone and there there was the circus outside of wood with lots of reporters lots of cameras but in the room. Yeah its remember this this process has only played itself out four times in American history and and the members could clearly feel that they. Approaches are very serious way and so what will boil it down for us we've not 24 hours after the curious wrapped what were the big takeaways people should. Have from the here sure. I think the first one is the new information we learn that phone call that ambassador William Taylor testified. To learning about from his staffer. It was a phone call that his staffer overheard between Gordon silent. And the president one day after the president trumps phone call with the Ukrainian leader and he was asked according to the staffer about the status of the investigations so this is just another suggestion that president trump. I was more involved in what was going on than than the White House has previously suggested. The other tech way for me were these two witnesses these two foreign service officers very impressive individuals clearly. The members of congress away with how detailed their notes were about the events in this impeachment inquiry. And really sort of poured cold water on the circus atmosphere that some Republicans. Who were casting this is a very partisan exercise expected. And the last thing was a defense this is the first time Republicans have publicly defended. The president juror sort of crass water on on India Democrats. Impeachment inquiry so far in public. Armed and they had concerns and that they were very clear that they thought these secondhand accounts of what happened at the White House what the president was trying to do Ukraine. Could not hold water and we're not impeachable but it was interesting we did not hear anybody echo what president trump has said is his main defendant which was that call was perfect. There is nothing wrong with what he told the Ukrainian president did not hear that from the Republicans but they did offer strong defense of the president. In interest in glimpse into how this is gonna play out over the next couple weeks many more hearings to go but as you say it very credible compelling. Interest in peace of this puzzle to kick things off a bit due to change any minds that's the bigger question here how did the public. Not receive this testimony yesterday to the public watch six hours of testimony on Capitol Hill let's bring in now. Two young Americans who we know are plugged into politics in Washington but they are outside of Washington. I'm joined by will Haskell he's a democratic state senator. In Connecticut also Jenna Powell joins us she is a Republican state congresswoman in Ohio one of the youngest serving Republicans. In the country really appreciate both of you. I've been here well let's just start with you what was your take away from the hearings in to watch the hearings. And did you think it resonated. Thank you so much for me like so many an air and so many members of marriage act that loss. And he never. Students Joyner who only did they kept the capital and couldn't who certainly you'll see it that. As I'm sitting in meetings yesterday act didn't take my eyes away from your insulin. President Chara has eroded trust in government and I'm so thankful that impeachment because I think its very first. It's our history of the public's to eat in elected officials. And the belief that no matter what office you hold you all the law to be. Here it's a pot or do our jobs. What's his or her community in state. Stewards of taxpayer dollars. Loves the public really believes and believes that we honor trust where he believes it. And we year ought to earn their vote on Election Day by this I'm greater opera. And it does not. In history meters of reinforced its huge Green Party. And country at least we're just waiting with eager Brad Keller and to realize that they're making Iran us. Yeah and Jana let's bring in your perspective on this as well how closely did you watch it yesterday you know we look at the poll numbers. Around these hearings and a majority of Americans want to hear the information they're kind of curious as to what will come out do you find that that's the case in your community. Of people that you represented that they want to hear what is found here. She's for having me today Herbert and I'm just northwest of the day in area and Ohio auction you know what is it incredible I think gore a lot of people let you talk to people. My sister and a lot of them say. You know what I or we really love president China has done crash and be right crank it seems like it is heart or which has been happening since day one. And sends president and become our president a lot of people in my district that. She'd done and ready ready gonna do he's got more money back in our pocket he helped her fill our American strange. A lot of people at this point in my community and my present are saying. Let we don't really. Cheered quotable it's happening anymore because we think it's today. Good conversation is totally shifted its not actually true what's happening. And the rhetoric online is just conclude alien in cracked in all French people in our community there are working hard building company they're working hard filling their American dream each. And they're watching MB CA BE readings greater interest in holiday quality Juno is that Donald Trump Dutton when he said he's gonna do. And they have more money in more green arm. To mayor Whaley when you're up in your neck of the woods in the Dayton area we spoke around the last debate a couple weeks ago. You predicted that people would watch with with with bated interest do you think that any minds were changed in light of this first hearing. People just taking in the information. Out. You write a bit. That watching or hearing yesterday the Republicans called the public outlet. Aren't. President and well I'll. Every day out. Aren't. Are at this age that process. Is important so our constitution and the future of our country what the president is alleged to have gotten. To let Johnny quid pro well all military. On help from Ukraine. Out and we're with that. Country the question is what kind of or are. Really. Act. Our everyday audience. Eight that's right now I don't think. Right. And not be as art went out there actually it action. Comment on legislation. You are saddened Robert Gates for our country. And it you. A lot of people disappointed that this is what it is right now Washington. Mayor is so great to see you thank you for coming on mayor Nam Nguyen lived in Ohio also great to have. Democratic state senator will Haskell from Connecticut thanks for sharing your views will and Jenna Powell a Republican a state congressman from Ohio thank you so much Jenna. And then back to you because as we mentioned this is witnessed two with 21 two witnesses have all along was to witness is the public will hear from what's on tap tomorrow. So tomorrow we have ambassador Maria bottom it she's the former ambassador to Ukraine Democrats consider her the first of what they say a victim of the president's effort to pressure Ukraine into these investigations. Forced out of her post we'll see her try to do express what happened are very personal terms how does not come across Republicans for their part of said that they she served at the president's pleasure. So how did they frame this and how much are do they discuss essentially what we're conspiracy theories that were pushed by Rudy Giuliani and other conservatives that that led to her being pushed out you know we had the witnessing history defending her character saying that she was somebody who did the United States should have over their overseas. I'll never to mention on this during story meantime the new information that came out this phone call that allegedly people overheard the president his own words you're talking about investigating Joseph Biden. That would person that owed do you deal we're hearing of the phone Al will be behind closed doors. That's right that aide David holes will be on Capitol Hill after Ivanovic testifies publicly he will be as you said in private and again this is another potential instance of the president being drawn further into this. This Ukraine impeach finished inquiry his own actions his own interactions with some of these people now under the lakers'. And Siegel excellent thank you so much our investigative reporter from Capitol Hill we are you being there tomorrow and continue to follow us here at ABC news live for special coverage of those impeachment hearing started at eight. 30 AM eastern time. On ABC news live carried gavel to gavel with analysis after the fact.

