No purpose for US to be in Afghanistan any longer: Biden

More
President Joe Biden took questions from the press Friday after a national address on the ongoing situation overseas.
4:17 | 08/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for No purpose for US to be in Afghanistan any longer: Biden

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:17","description":"President Joe Biden took questions from the press Friday after a national address on the ongoing situation overseas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"79564933","title":"No purpose for US to be in Afghanistan any longer: Biden","url":"/Politics/video/purpose-us-afghanistan-longer-biden-79564933"}