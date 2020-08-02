‘We need to have race-conscious laws’: Warren

More
Sen. Elizabeth Warren disagrees with Pete Buttgieg’ s answer on the increase in black arrests in South Bend, Indiana, for marijuana possession when he was mayor.
10:49 | 02/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘We need to have race-conscious laws’: Warren

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:49","description":"Sen. Elizabeth Warren disagrees with Pete Buttgieg’ s answer on the increase in black arrests in South Bend, Indiana, for marijuana possession when he was mayor.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68839790","title":"‘We need to have race-conscious laws’: Warren","url":"/Politics/video/race-conscious-laws-warren-68839790"}