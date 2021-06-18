Rahm Emanuel questioned on murder of Laquan McDonald in confirmation hearing

Rahm Emanuel was questioned on his handling of the killing of a black teen during his tenure as mayor of Chicago during his Senate confirmation hearing to become the next Ambassador to Japan.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live