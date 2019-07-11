-
Now Playing: Trump demands identity of whistleblower
-
Now Playing: Capitol Hill announces public impeachment hearings to start next week
-
Now Playing: US and China agree to cancel tariff hikes
-
Now Playing: Rand Paul blocks whistleblower protection resolution
-
Now Playing: Jeff Sessions expected to announce bid for Alabama Senate seat
-
Now Playing: Democrats are trying to ‘rip our nation apart’: Trump
-
Now Playing: Kentucky's Republican governor Matt Bevin refuses to concede
-
Now Playing: Witnesses in impeachment inquiry to testify in public hearings
-
Now Playing: Impeachment hearings to go public
-
Now Playing: New surgery to curb opioid crisis
-
Now Playing: Jersey City passes Airbnb regulations
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren battle over health care plans
-
Now Playing: What Democrat wins mean for 2020
-
Now Playing: Open impeachment depositions to begin next week
-
Now Playing: Tulsi Gabbard fights back against Clinton’s remarks
-
Now Playing: Democrats claim victory in Kentucky
-
Now Playing: Sondland flips on Trump, revises impeachment testimony
-
Now Playing: Blue wave in Virginia could foreshadow 2020 elections
-
Now Playing: Kentucky governor race too close to call
-
Now Playing: Virginia woman who flipped off Trump motorcade wins election