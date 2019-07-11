Rand Paul blocks whistleblower protection resolution

More
The move on Wednesday comes after he publicly called for the whistleblower at the heart of the impeachment inquiry to be named publicly.
0:17 | 11/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rand Paul blocks whistleblower protection resolution
Republican senator Rand Paul's blocking resolution that would. Reaffirmed the senate support of whistle blower protections Paul has called for the whistle blower at the heart of the impeachment inquiry to be named publicly. Instead of backing the whistle blower resolution Paul spoke in support of his own bill that would give the president the rights to face his accuser.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"The move on Wednesday comes after he publicly called for the whistleblower at the heart of the impeachment inquiry to be named publicly.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66819218","title":"Rand Paul blocks whistleblower protection resolution","url":"/Politics/video/rand-paul-blocks-whistleblower-protection-resolution-66819218"}