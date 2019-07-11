Transcript for Rand Paul blocks whistleblower protection resolution

Republican senator Rand Paul's blocking resolution that would. Reaffirmed the senate support of whistle blower protections Paul has called for the whistle blower at the heart of the impeachment inquiry to be named publicly. Instead of backing the whistle blower resolution Paul spoke in support of his own bill that would give the president the rights to face his accuser.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.