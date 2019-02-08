Reagan daughter pens op-ed on 'monkey' comments

Ronald Reagan's daughter Patty Davis calls her father calling African U.N. delegates "monkeys" in a 1971 recording "ugliness" but says he would ask for forgiveness.
0:34 | 08/02/19

The daughter of former per former president Ronald Reagan says there is no defense for her father's remarks in the 1971 phone call with Richard Nixon. In the newly released recording then governor Reagan is heard describing African delegates to the UN as monkeys. His daughter Patti Davis wrote to the Washington Post expressing shock she says racism was not tolerated in her family. And she believes her father would've asked for forgiveness Davis said quote legacies are complicated and for people to be judged fairly. The landscape of a lifetime has to be looked act.

