Transcript for Reagan daughter pens op-ed on 'monkey' comments

The daughter of former per former president Ronald Reagan says there is no defense for her father's remarks in the 1971 phone call with Richard Nixon. In the newly released recording then governor Reagan is heard describing African delegates to the UN as monkeys. His daughter Patti Davis wrote to the Washington Post expressing shock she says racism was not tolerated in her family. And she believes her father would've asked for forgiveness Davis said quote legacies are complicated and for people to be judged fairly. The landscape of a lifetime has to be looked act.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.