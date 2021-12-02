-
Now Playing: Prosecution rests in Trump impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Former President Trump ‘unhappy’ with defense team
-
Now Playing: Trump legal team begins impeachment defense
-
Now Playing: What to expect from Trump’s defense today
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Former President Trump’s lawyers make case against conviction
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Defense will present arguments in the impeachment trial today
-
Now Playing: How Democrats are trying to convince Republican senators to convict Trump
-
Now Playing: Confidence Interval: Will California Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled? | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Trump's COVID revelation
-
Now Playing: Trump impeachment trial nears end
-
Now Playing: Trump’s legal team prepares defense for impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Impeachment managers wrap case linking Trump to Capitol insurrection
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, February 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: People in Myanmar take to streets to protest the military coup.
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: House managers say Capitol riots will happen again if Trump isn’t held accountable