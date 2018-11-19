Transcript for Recounts in some undecided midterm races conclude

We know the president does have something to celebrate the recount in Florida is now over and the Republicans have a victory their democratic Florida senator Bill Nelson. Conceded this seat to current governor. Rick Scott so the Republicans now have control of the Florida senator seeded Mary Bruce. Has the latest on the elections. Mary Florida is now resolved but there are some other seats that are still in contention what's going on there. Yet this is it dining yet but certainly cause spurred for Republicans to celebrate over the weekend after that twelve day bruising recount lawsuits on both sides of the aisle Republican Rick Scott did emerge as the next senator the Republican down in Florida of course in the governor's race there are you ready Andrew Dillon also conceding Toronto Desantis another win for Republicans there interesting and you look at the governor races across the country we also saw in Georgia Stacey Abrams over the weekend can seating saying that she will does admit now that the republic and it Brian Kemp will be the next governor but she's refusing. To say that he is legitimate she says he is legal. But she says being dealing with all of the concerns surrounding. Issues of voter suppression she's criticized that issue strongly she has said. Officials say is legal but he's not ready to call him legitimate just yet. Home right and then on the house side of things we know that the dams. Won the majority there with the results that are already and so the big question now is will Nancy Pelosi be the house speaker once again. Any US anti below she sees she says 100% she is oozing confidence that she will be. The next speaker of the house but there are by our count roughly twenty house Democrats who say they will not support blows the eight you're doing the math there that is enough. To denies Pelosi gaveled but the big X-Factor here is in no one has yet come forward to formally challenge. Below is the she has a message for anyone who wants to jump in the race she says quote come on in a the water is warm. Good enough we'll find out soon enough Mary Bruce from Capitol Hill thanks Mary.

