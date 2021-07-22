Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer announces run for Senate in Iowa

More
Longtime GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley has not made his reelection campaign official.
0:39 | 07/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer announces run for Senate in Iowa
And it's. It's. Yeah. It's. Yeah. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"Longtime GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley has not made his reelection campaign official.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"78999898","title":"Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer announces run for Senate in Iowa","url":"/Politics/video/rep-abby-finkenauer-announces-run-senate-iowa-78999898"}