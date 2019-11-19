-
Now Playing: Schiff denies Stefanik's attempts to question Marie Yovanovitch
-
Now Playing: Nunes delivers opening statement on Day 2 of impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Tracking impeachment support across the country
-
Now Playing: Rep. Devin Nunes delivers opening statement on 3rd day of House impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: Rep. Adam Schiff delivers opening remarks on 3rd day of House impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: What to expect from new round of impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: Congress to hear from 9 witnesses during 2nd week of public hearings
-
Now Playing: Senior Trump administration official resigns
-
Now Playing: New round of impeachment hearings today
-
Now Playing: Trump suggests he may testify in writing in House impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: New poll shows Americans watching public hearings closely
-
Now Playing: Trump backtracks on vaping ban
-
Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg leads in Iowa poll, Deval Patrick hits the campaign trail
-
Now Playing: Senator talks Trump impeachment and new book
-
Now Playing: 51% of Americans think Trump should be impeached: Poll
-
Now Playing: Bloomberg apologizes for stop-and-frisk policing strategy
-
Now Playing: Impeachment hearings head into 2nd week
-
Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg leads in latest Iowa poll
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg apologizes for 'stop and frisk'
-
Now Playing: Capitol Hill gears up for 2nd week of impeachment hearings