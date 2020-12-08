Transcript for Rep. Ilhan Omar prevails in contentious Minnesota primary race

There was also and I from the latest round of primary elections in Minnesota democratic representative Mohammed Omar fended off a well funded challenger. Omar's wildly expected to hold onto her seat in November. And it Georgette you're not a supporter could be headed to congress GOP businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Green has embraced the conspiracy theory. In faced backlash for counting racist and anti Semitic rhetoric. Republican from a solid red district is all but assured victory in November.

