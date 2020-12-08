Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Rep. Ilhan Omar prevails in contentious Minnesota primary race
There was also and I from the latest round of primary elections in Minnesota democratic representative Mohammed Omar fended off a well funded challenger. Omar's wildly expected to hold onto her seat in November. And it Georgette you're not a supporter could be headed to congress GOP businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Green has embraced the conspiracy theory. In faced backlash for counting racist and anti Semitic rhetoric. Republican from a solid red district is all but assured victory in November.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:28","description":"Her primary opponent, Antone Melton-Meaux, conceded.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72325702","title":"Rep. Ilhan Omar prevails in contentious Minnesota primary race","url":"/Politics/video/rep-ilhan-omar-prevails-contentious-minnesota-primary-race-72325702"}