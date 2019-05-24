Transcript for Rep. Jerry Nadler falls ill at NYC event

Some breaking news right now a few minutes ago we showed you mayor to block TO speaking at a news conference that happened just a short time ago. We'll during that news conference congressman Jerry now let suffer some sort of health issue take a look. And I think the congressman's right about that fact. You want so yeah I got some of them hit Derrick. Could affect the behavior. It is easy little dehydrated and. They consider someone year old was also the chairman of House Judiciary Committee. Ice slumped over he peered dehydrated in his chair he wasn't given something to drink and tea eat. Now bush spokesperson just release a statement said that read quote he is OK seems to have been dehydrated. And it was very warm in the room with a time he's now responsive and receiving a check up. You can see this video hole on people came to his aid but again he is seeing doctors right now we are told that he is okay and you'll keep you posted on his condition.

