Former Rep. John Dingell has died

More
Former Rep. John Dingell Jr., the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history, died Thursday.
0:28 | 02/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Rep. John Dingell has died
This morning we are remembering a political pillar former congressman John dingle has died at the age of 92 the Michigan Democrat was first elected in 1955. Watching a record 59 years in office. Single was considered a master legislator who advocated for universal health care. Railed against government waste and sponsor a landmark legislation which helped shape this country. He been ill for some time but was sharp enough to dictate a tweet the day before he died. Thank you followers before their good wishes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60933442,"title":"Former Rep. John Dingell has died","duration":"0:28","description":"Former Rep. John Dingell Jr., the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history, died Thursday.","url":"/Politics/video/rep-john-dingell-died-60933442","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.