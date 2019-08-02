Transcript for Former Rep. John Dingell has died

This morning we are remembering a political pillar former congressman John dingle has died at the age of 92 the Michigan Democrat was first elected in 1955. Watching a record 59 years in office. Single was considered a master legislator who advocated for universal health care. Railed against government waste and sponsor a landmark legislation which helped shape this country. He been ill for some time but was sharp enough to dictate a tweet the day before he died. Thank you followers before their good wishes.

