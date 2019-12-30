Transcript for Rep. John Lewis' cancer diagnosis results in outpouring of support

Well wishes are pouring in for congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis after he announced he's battling stage four pancreatic cancer. The seven. Lewis led the 1965. Bloody Sunday. March in Selma Alabama where he was beaten by police he released a statement saying he's been in some kind of fight for nearly his entire life. But never faced the fight like cancer. Former President Obama tweeted if there's one thing I love about John Lewis it's it's. Incomparable will to fight I know he's got a lot more of that left in him pray for you my friend.

