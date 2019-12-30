Rep. John Lewis says he will ‘fight’ cancer diagnosis

Lewis, 79, who has served in the House of Representatives since 1987, announced on Sunday he is fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
1:43 | 12/30/19

Rep. John Lewis says he will 'fight' cancer diagnosis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

