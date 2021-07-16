Rep. Joyce Beatty arrested for protesting on Capitol Hill

Rep. Beatty, D-Ohio, is chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.
0:17 | 07/16/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Joyce Beatty arrested for protesting on Capitol Hill
The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus was arrested. At a voting rights protests on Capitol Hill Thursday Ohio Democrat Joyce Beatty was among nine people taken into custody for demonstrating in a prohibited area. Of the Hart senate office building she later treated hash Ted good trouble. An honor of the late John Lewis.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

