Transcript for Rep. Katie Hill explains resignation

California Democrat Cady hill says she will fight revenge point when she leaves congress hill who resigned amid allegations she had improper relationships with members of her staff. Is upset at that some web sites publish nude photos of her. L fight to ensure that no one else has to live through what I just experienced. Some people call this electronic assault digital exploitation. Others call it revenge porn. As the victim of it I call 01 of the worst things that we can do to our sisters and our daughters. Hill denied having a relationship with their congressional staff member which would be in violation of house rules. But she admitted that she and her husband having consensual sexual relationship with a member of her campaign staff.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.